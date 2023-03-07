Close menu

Watford: Chris Wilder replaces sacked Slaven Bilic as head coach

Last updated on .From the section Watfordcomments266

Chris Wilder
New Watford boss Chris Wilder started the season in charge of Middlesbrough

Watford have appointed Chris Wilder as their new head coach, having sacked Slaven Bilic following a run of one win in eight Championship games.

Bilic, 54, has left after five months having replaced Rob Edwards, who had only lasted 11 games, in September.

Wilder departed Middlesbrough after 11 months in charge in October.

The Hornets, relegated from the Premier League last season, have dropped to ninth in the table and they are four points off the play-offs.

Wilder, who has agreed a contract until the end of the season, is Watford's ninth full-time manager since Javi Gracia left in September 2019.

Since Gracia was sacked just four months after taking the club to the 2019 FA Cup final, Quique Sanchez Flores, Nigel Pearson, Vladimir Ivic, Xisco Munoz, Claudio Ranieri, Roy Hodgson, Edwards and now Bilic have all had spells in charge.

"We are all ambitious to succeed this season, so something new is needed quickly while the opportunity of promotion is still real," technical director Ben Manga told the club website.

"With the January transfer window over, to change coach is the only option available to re-energise for the final games ahead."

Wilder, 55, led hometown club Sheffield United to two promotions from League One to the Premier League before leaving in March 2021.

He took over at Middlesbrough in November of that year but was sacked in October 2022 with the club in the Championship relegation zone.

His first game in charge of the Hornets will be at struggling QPR on Saturday.

Comments

Join the conversation

266 comments

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 17:03

    only 4 more Watford managers till christmas

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 17:13

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      back pozzo and trust the process. watford will be in the pl next season

  • Comment posted by Noodlebug, today at 17:08

    Most clubs have a "Player of the Season" award, Watford fans are the only ones who get to vote for "Manager of the Season."

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 17:20

      Commentier replied:
      😏

  • Comment posted by Melbourne1872, today at 17:06

    Watford are just a meme these days. But you'd be an idiot not to take the job, because you know fine well if you sign a 24 month contract you're going to get 19 months free money out of the idiotic owners.

    • Reply posted by Xanthias, today at 17:13

      Xanthias replied:
      I'll do the job. Pretty sure after three matches I will receive the positive support of the chairman and the board.

  • Comment posted by Tony Morleys Magic Wand, today at 17:09

    The paper used in Watford managerial contracts is responsible for an estimated 95% of global deforestation.

  • Comment posted by gloryorn, today at 17:04

    Watford the most embarassing club in the football league (from a Watford fan)

    • Reply posted by Vic-Rijrode, today at 17:35

      Vic-Rijrode replied:
      A Watford fan, really?

  • Comment posted by penhow, today at 17:04

    A lettuce has a longer shelf life than a Watford manager

    • Reply posted by Spock71, today at 17:06

      Spock71 replied:
      ...and Liz Truss MP too!

  • Comment posted by Redallover, today at 17:06

    Watford act like Chelsea without the money!

    • Reply posted by Gorgeous Nicko, today at 17:09

      Gorgeous Nicko replied:
      ... or the success.

  • Comment posted by Victor, today at 17:05

    Absolutely crazy. I'm not a Watford fan but where do they expect to get with no stability whatsoever. They're only 7 points off 4th place!

  • Comment posted by Sinhealer, today at 17:10

    I can't walk down the street without bumping into 2 X Watford managers!

  • Comment posted by Warrs, today at 17:06

    The club are a joke. You cant keep sacking managers so quickly. They need time.

    • Reply posted by OnmeEd, today at 17:24

      OnmeEd replied:
      Money, need money, prem, money, need, feed, money, greedy, feed me, needy, now, need now, prem, money, hungry, mummy, feed, need, greed, greedy, mummy, mehhhhhhhhhhhh

  • Comment posted by Brian Storey, today at 17:05

    I'm sure I've commented on this sacking before...

    • Reply posted by OnmeEd, today at 17:22

      OnmeEd replied:
      No it was 5 months in the future..

  • Comment posted by dougie, today at 17:08

    Watford season ticket holder... What an absolute circus.

    Turgid football under Bilic (aside from 4-0 crushing of Luton), but no one can get a tune out of these losers assembled on the cheap.

    2 seasons with 3 managers. Said they'd back Edwards "come hell or high water" - got 10 games, now flying at that lot up the M1.

    Elton, come and save us from the joke of a club we have become.

    • Reply posted by So dew, today at 17:21

      So dew replied:
      He’d certainly pump more managers.

  • Comment posted by jamesfaux, today at 17:06

    It’s clear that the people getting sacked should also be those running the club. A shambolic mess that seems never ending and the costs from paying off so many contracts must be huge.

    • Reply posted by Simonides, today at 17:10

      Simonides replied:
      It's what Brain Clough said: the people to sack are those directors who appointed the "wrong" person. And they do it again and again in every club in the land.
      Directors? Mostly useless and incompetent self-important nobodies.

  • Comment posted by tv, today at 17:09

    what a joke of a club. laughing stock.

  • Comment posted by Big Dave, today at 17:06

    Unbelievable!
    Who would want the job....????????

    • Reply posted by grizzle, today at 17:10

      grizzle replied:
      Me !

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 17:09

    Ah, yes. The circus that is Watford wanted to make the headlines yet again. We will have more Watford managers than people under their ownership.

  • Comment posted by Big Dave, today at 17:09

    Let's get the 'Sam Alladyce has been seen getting out of a taxi' jokes out of the way....
    THE WATFORD OWNER HAS NOT GOT A CLUE.

  • Comment posted by WIthrespect, today at 17:07

    Death and taxes......Liverpool home win against United and Sam smith being anoying are just some of the common events along side Watford having 3 managers a season.

    Owners are a joke.

    Invest very little, expect an awful lot on the hardest league to get out of in the world.

  • Comment posted by Matthew C, today at 17:02

    Death, taxes and Watford sacking their manager.

    • Reply posted by Vic-Rijrode, today at 17:32

      Vic-Rijrode replied:
      ... and half wits coming on here to criticise!

  • Comment posted by goldenvision, today at 17:04

    I think I am next in line...

    • Reply posted by OnmeEd, today at 17:25

      OnmeEd replied:
      Do you promise to get us into the prem?
      OK sign here..

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport