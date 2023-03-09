Premier League: Can you name every current top-flight club's leading scorer?
Mohamed Salah became Liverpool's all-time Premier League top scorer in memorable fashion with his double in the 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United.
In total the forward has 129 top-flight goals for the Reds, moving him ahead of Robbie Fowler.
But can you name the other 19 current clubs' leading Premier League marksmen? There are 20 answers because Brighton have two players sharing their record.
You've got five minutes.
Can you name every current Premier League club's record scorer?
