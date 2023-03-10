Last updated on .From the section Irish

Wolters has had spells with Utrecht and Dundee

Dutch winger Randy Wolters has signed for Irish Premiership leaders Larne until the end of the season.

Wolters, 32, began his career in Netherlands with Utrecht before having spells with FC Emmen, Den Bosch, VVV-Venlo and Go Ahead Eagles.

He was at Dundee during the 2017-18 campaign and was most recently with Dutch second-tier side Telstar.

Larne said Wolters has been training with them for some time while waiting on his work permit coming through.

"Randy has enjoyed a fine career and is keen to continue that with us," Larne manager Tiernan Lynch told the club website.

"He will bring us great technical ability on the ball and a lot of experience that he has gathered at this stage of his career.

"Having been in and around the club for a number of months, he is also well aware of how we work, what we expect and what we're looking to do, which is a big advantage.

"He has also proven to be a great influence off the pitch and has been working really hard behind the scenes to get himself up to speed for the run-in."