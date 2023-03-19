Sean Goss is one of four uncapped players included in Michael O'Neill's 26-man squad for the upcoming 2024 Euro qualifiers

Call-ups for young, uncapped players became a feature of Ian Baraclough's Northern Ireland reign.

Dale Taylor, Shea Charles, Kofi Balmer and Brodie Spencer were among those introduced to the senior international squad for the first time during the former boss's three years in charge.

Most likely influenced by being robbed of key senior players such as captain Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas and Corry Evans through injury, it was a theme that was continued when Michael O'Neill announced the first squad of his second NI spell in charge last week.

The mood music from O'Neill upon his reappointment in December seemed to suggest that the experienced players who played for him previously would remain important, but four of his 26-man squad will be looking to win their first cap as the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign kicks off this week with a trip to San Marino followed by Finland's visit to Belfast.





Apart from 19-year-old Everton midfielder Isaac Price, the age profile is slightly higher than most of Baraclough's new call-ups, with Bolton defender Eoin Toal, 24, joining 27-year-old midfielders Sean Goss and Cameron McGeehan as the uncapped quartet.

So, exactly who are these four players? And what might they offer if they get a taste of international action?

Sean Goss

Sean Goss currently plays for Scottish side Motherwell after previous spells with Manchester United, Queens Park Rangers and Rangers.

The German born midfielder qualifies for Northern Ireland through his grandparents, and was persuaded to switch allegiances in 2018 during O'Neill's first reign in charge.

He was called into the senior squad in the same year, but was forced to pull out through injury.

He now returns to the fold five years on as a result of Northern Ireland's injury woes in midfielde, but Goss will want to impress the manager in the hope of staking a claim for a regular place in future squads.

Cameron McGeehan

McGeehan is another player who had previously been called up to a senior Northern Ireland squad under O'Neill, and like Goss, was forced to pull out through injury.

He is currently in his third season with Belgian side Oostende, who he joined following his release from Barnsley.

The midfielder has impressed in Belgium, and has represented Northern Ireland at youth level from Under-17 up to Under-21 level, qualifying through his grandmother.

O'Neill highlighted how injuries to others have led to the recall of the two, who will have be unfamiliar names to many before the squad announcement.

"They're both players who were on my radar during my first phase in the job. Cameron was involved at Under-21 level and we had spoken about Sean's involvement with Northern Ireland through eligibility back then.

"They are both at different stages of their careers now and are keen to be involved. They add something to a squad that has been challenged with the injuries in midfield.

"Steven Davis is out, Corry Evans and most recently Alistair McCann, on top of Stuart Dallas. They are four players who would start a lot of games for Northern Ireland and they are all missing. So that presents an opportunity to Cameron and Sean" O'Neill said.

Eoin Toal

Eoin Toal (left) celebrates scoring for Northern Ireland Under-19s against Germany.

Armagh native Toal has been involved with Northern Ireland at every youth level from Under-15, captaining the Under-21 side on a handful of occasions.

The defender spent five years in the League of Ireland with Derry City, making over 150 appearances for the club before securing a move across the water to League One side Bolton Wanderers last summer.

After a short bedding in period, Toal has become a regular under Ian Evatt, featuring in 19 league games since making his debut in December and forming a solid partnership on the right hand side of defence with fellow Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley.

O'Neill has certainly been impressed with the 24-year old's rapid progress so far and his adaptability to play a number of positions.

"Eoin Toal is a young player I have watched quite a bit of. He has had quite a similar route in football to Gareth McAuley, in terms of having to wait for his chance.

"I remember him playing for us at Under 19 and 21 level and every time I have seen him this season for Bolton he has played very well.

"He is versatile. He can play on the right, the left, and is playing in a good Bolton team challenging for promotion. He has made the transition into English football pretty straightforward."

Isaac Price

The youngest of the quartet of newcomers, Price has been with Everton since the age of seven and made his debut for the Toffees on the final day of last season as a substitute in a 5-1 defeat against Arsenal.

He has been playing regularly for Everton's Under-21 side this season, registering four goals and two assists in 21 appearances.

Price is another who has represented Northern Ireland at various youth levels and was a regular in Under-21 squads in 2022.

Whilst unlikely to see minutes on the pitch during the two games, O'Neill hopes the experience will stand him in good stead and he can follow in the footsteps of Shea Charles, who Price played with at various levels.

"Isaac Price is a young player who we should be excited about, but he is here for the experience. I watched him for Everton Under 21s against PSV in the Premier League Cup and I was very impressed by how he played.

"He is a player I knew because he was in our system from 14 or 15 and there has been a lot of work done with players such as Isaac and Shea Charles. Players who weren't born here but have been in our system for quite some time.