Bristol City have suffered a double injury blow with midfielder Joe Williams and defender Tomas Kalas set for lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Williams is expected to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, while Kalas will be out for about six weeks after injuring his knee.

Robins manager Nigel Pearson confirmed the news before his side's Championship game against Huddersfield.

The duo were both substituted in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Cardiff.

Williams lasted just 24 minutes of the Severnside derby and Kalas was replaced after 68 minutes in the loss which brought an end to Bristol City's unbeaten run of nine league games.

Pearson said Williams' season was "possibly finished" and that Kalas had suffered a setback after a "heavy fall" at the weekend.

He added that they would be a "miss for us, there is no doubt about it".