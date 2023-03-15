Sunderland v Sheffield United

SunderlandSunderland20:00Sheff UtdSheffield United
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|36
|23
|11
|2
|71
|28
|43
|80
|2
|Sheff Utd
|36
|20
|7
|9
|56
|32
|24
|67
|3
|Middlesbrough
|37
|19
|7
|11
|65
|42
|23
|64
|4
|Luton
|36
|16
|12
|8
|44
|34
|10
|60
|5
|Millwall
|37
|17
|9
|11
|48
|39
|9
|60
|6
|Blackburn
|36
|18
|4
|14
|41
|41
|0
|58
|7
|Norwich
|36
|16
|7
|13
|51
|40
|11
|55
|8
|West Brom
|36
|15
|9
|12
|46
|38
|8
|54
|9
|Coventry
|37
|14
|12
|11
|43
|36
|7
|54
|10
|Watford
|37
|14
|12
|11
|44
|39
|5
|54
|11
|Preston
|37
|14
|11
|12
|34
|39
|-5
|53
|12
|Sunderland
|36
|14
|10
|12
|51
|43
|8
|52
|13
|Bristol City
|36
|12
|12
|12
|45
|43
|2
|48
|14
|Stoke
|37
|13
|8
|16
|48
|45
|3
|47
|15
|Hull
|36
|12
|10
|14
|41
|49
|-8
|46
|16
|Reading
|36
|13
|5
|18
|38
|55
|-17
|44
|17
|Swansea
|37
|11
|10
|16
|49
|57
|-8
|43
|18
|Birmingham
|37
|11
|9
|17
|41
|50
|-9
|42
|19
|QPR
|37
|11
|9
|17
|38
|58
|-20
|42
|20
|Rotherham
|37
|9
|13
|15
|41
|51
|-10
|40
|21
|Cardiff
|36
|10
|8
|18
|27
|40
|-13
|38
|22
|Blackpool
|37
|8
|11
|18
|39
|54
|-15
|35
|23
|Wigan
|37
|7
|12
|18
|32
|58
|-26
|33
|24
|Huddersfield
|36
|8
|8
|20
|30
|52
|-22
|32
