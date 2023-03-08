Syrian FA bans Ahmed Al-Saleh for life for referee attack
The Syrian Football Association has banned former national captain Ahmed Al-Saleh for life after he "kicked, insulted and spat on" a referee.
The 33-year-old Al-Jaish defender lashed out at the official after being shown a red card in a top-flight game against Al-Wathba on Friday.
Al-Saleh had to be restrained by players from both sides.
The SFA disciplinary committee also fined Al-Saleh and Al-Jaish, who cannot appeal against the punishments.
The SFA said Al-Saleh continued insulting the referee in the dressing room after the match.