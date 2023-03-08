Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Portsmouth's loss to Barnsley ends their impressive five game unbeaten run in League One

Portsmouth captain Sean Raggett says the club will continue to push for the playoffs despite their midweek loss to Barnsley in League One.

Pompey went behind after 17 minutes on a cold night at the Oakwell Stadium in South Yorkshire on Tuesday.

Despite clawing a goal back in the second half they were unable to get a foot hold in the game and lost 3-1.

"It's really disappointing," Raggett told BBC Radio Solent after the match.

"The start of the match killed us big and we made mistakes in that first half."

Portsmouth, who are 10th in League One, entered the game with four wins and a draw from their last five matches with four clean sheets.

They came close to beating their 4th placed opponents earlier this year but were denied three points when the The Reds scored an injury time equaliser at Fratton Park.

Raggett says there are positives from their performance on Tuesday night: "We reacted to that poor first half by scoring in the second which was a great way to start.

"But that third goal killed us.

"It is disappointing after we dragged ourselves back into the game.

"I think we probably have to react better to the mistakes in the first half."

Mathematically, Portsmouth could still claim one of the end of season playoff spots but any hope of a top six finish are hanging by a thread with John Mousinho's side 10 points adrift.

"The mood in the dressing room is pretty down right now," admitted Raggett.

"We wanted to put in a good performance tonight, everyone is gutted especially considering the run we were full of confidence.

"We'll keep fighting for that top six finish.

"We will take it game by game and try and win what is in-front of us."