Huddersfield worked hard to compete with Bristol City, and ended a run of consecutive four-goal losses

Boss Neil Warnock remains positive about Huddersfield Town's Championship run-in, despite a tricky set of fixtures to come for the strugglers.

The veteran boss was buoyed by the effort in Tuesday's draw with Bristol City which leaves Town six points behind 21st place with 11 games left.

Their next three games are against play-off chasers in West Bromwich Albion, Norwich and Millwall.

"If we play like that it'll be hard for teams," Warnock told BBC Radio Leeds.

"That's all I ask. It's not rocket science is it, when you look at our fixtures, the next three I daren't look beyond them. The next three are hard enough.

"I'm only here for this short time, so I want the fans to proud of the effort they're putting in and everywhere we go, that's the minimum."

With a clean sheet on the back of consecutive 4-0 losses, there was improvement defensively for Huddersfield and Warnock on home turf with goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik impressing.

Despite picking up a point at home against Nigel Pearson's Robins, the Terriers might have had more if a foul by Jay Dasilva on Brahima Diarra yielded a penalty from referee Leigh Doughty.

"We were unlucky with the penalty shout in the first-half," Warnock added.

"The ref at half-time told me he thought that he'd kicked the air, but if you look at the video he just threw his body in front and took both legs.

"I'm sure I'll get an apology from them but you need a bit of luck at times and we didn't have that tonight."