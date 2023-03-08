Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Wigan showed improvement in the second half against West Brom but not enough to draw level

Bottom club Wigan Athletic still hold hopes as a squad they can avoid relegation from the Championship this season, boss Shaun Maloney says.

The Latics are at the foot of the table with 32 points, along with Huddersfield and Blackpool, in the relegation zone - six points clear of 21st and safety.

Tuesday's defeat by West Brom saw Daryl Dike score a first-half winner to leave them with one victory since November.

"We have that belief," Maloney told BBC Radio Manchester.

"I think we just have to realise we can never afford 30 minutes like we did in the first half, where we drifted.

"We're going to win games, and lose games; but as long as we have an intent and aggression to win the game [we'll be going the right way].

"There will be moments where we don't. That first half they had two chances, so there wasn't loads between both teams.

"It was where there was no real intent or aggression when we're attacking, but it completely changed after half-time."