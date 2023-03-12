Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Alfredo Morelos has scored 122 goals for Rangers

Alfredo Morelos' contract "situation is slightly different" to Rangers' other soon to be out of contract players, says manager Michael Beale. (Express) external-link

Beale has hinted Morelos is close to leaving Rangers amid reports the forward has agreed a pre-contract with Sevilla. (Sun) external-link

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray is proud of the effort of his players in Sunday's 3-0 Scottish Cup loss to Rangers. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Nnamdi Ofoborh, who has not played since joining Rangers in 2021 because of a heart issue says "all the mistreatment of the last two years will come out" after detailing the process of his recovery on social media. (Sun) external-link

Dutch great Frank Rijkaard believes former Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be the next Netherlands manager. (Sun) external-link

Celtic captain Callum McGregor believes the team's centre-backs have the toughest jobs in their system. (Record) external-link

Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark needs "to make sure I'm in the squad first" before he can talk about becoming Scotland number one. (Record) external-link

Clark believes getting in the Scotland squad would be "a clean slate" as he tries to earn a first cap. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Injured Hearts trio Stephen Humphrys, Lawrence Shankland and Robert Snodgrass are close to returning in time for Saturday's trip to Aberdeen. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Graeme Shinnie warns Aberdeen's rivals for a European place that the Dons' fighting spirit is back. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Kilmarnock winger Danny Armstrong urges supporters to stick with the team as they attempt to preserve their Scottish Premiership status. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United defender Loick Ayina is ready for "war" as the Tangerines attempt to move off the bottom of the Premiership. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Manager Billy Dodds hopes Inverness Caledonian Thistle's qualification for the Scottish Cup semi-finals will give his players belief they can win promotion to the top flight. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Former Celtic, Hibernian and Scotland forward Kris Commons defends proposals for league reconstruction that will involve Premiership B teams. (Record) external-link