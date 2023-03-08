Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Michael Cooper made his first-team debut for Plymouth in a 1-1 draw at Blackburn in League One in October 2017

Highly-rated goalkeeper Michael Cooper has extended his contract at Plymouth.

The 23-year-old - currently sidelined after knee surgery last month - joined the club at the age of nine and is now contracted until 2025.

Argyle's Player of the Year in 2021-22, Cooper has made 142 appearances for the Pilgrims, including 121 successive league starts before his injury.

"It's a no brainer for us. He has become one of our best players," Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher said. external-link

"He only had 18 months left on his contract - I felt it was good business for the club to secure that asset, and for Michael to be recognised.

"We know that when he is back he's the best young goalkeeper in the country."

Cooper's debut came in October 2017, just two weeks after he turned 18, while he was named Argyle's number one keeper at the start of the 2020-21 League One season.

He went on to make 121 consecutive league starts before a knee injury at Sheffield Wednesday in February ended his run - and his season.

"I joined in 2009, it's 2023 now. That length of time speaks volumes - the love I've got for the place, the fans, the staff," Cooper said.

"I'm very happy. Putting another year on to my current contract after the past few weeks means a lot to me. It gives me a lot more security and the ability to focus on my rehab for the next few months.

"It's three weeks since the operation, and I'm doing really well. I've just got to take it week by week."