Wrexham have scored 68 goals and conceded only five in their 11 league games this season

Wrexham, and their owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are on course - as things stand - for promotion after moving four points clear at the top of the National League.

There could be a double celebration for the north Wales club this spring, with Wrexham Women having already secured a league title.

"They [the women's team] have paved the way for us," Wrexham men's manager Phil Parkinson said after Tuesday's 4-0 victory at Dagenham and Redbridge.

"We are really pleased for the ladies. There is a lot of work goes on behind the scenes.

"Women's football is growing and it's great for the ladies to get the title."

Wrexham Women, managed by Steve Dale, are guaranteed top spot in the Genero Adran North thanks to an emphatic weekend win over Rhyl.

Their success was toasted by Hollywood stars Reynolds and McElhenney, both of whom flagged the title triumph to their millions of social media followers.

The Rhyl victory was an 11th from 11 league matches this season and means there will be a celebratory mood at their last game of the campaign, against Connah's Quay Nomads on Sunday, 26 March.

Wrexham say almost 2,000 tickets for that fixture, which will be played at The Racecourse, have already been sold.

Their hope is that they can attract the highest crowd for a domestic women's game in Wales.

The record is 5,175, which was the attendance when Cardiff City Women thrashed Abergavenny Town at the Cardiff City Stadium last November.

Yet there is still work to do for Wrexham if they are to join the Bluebirds in the Genero Adran Premier - the top tier of women's football in Wales - next season.

Wrexham stated in January that they would be applying for a tier-one licence, a requirement for clubs in the Adran Premier, while they have also announced plans to become semi-professional.

The target, Wrexham say, is to become the best women's team in Wales as quickly as possible.

Should the tier-one licence be granted, Wrexham, as Genero Adran North champions, will face a play-off against the winners of the Genero Adran South, where Briton Ferry Llansawel currently lead the way.

Victory in that game would see the Red Dragons climb into the Welsh top flight next season.

With the men's side well placed in their bid to end a 15-year exile from the Football League, Wrexham seem to be a club on the up.