Queens Park Rangers manager Gareth Ainsworth has given Scotland boss Steve Clarke the nod to select Lyndon Dykes for the matches with Cyprus and Spain following the striker's recent bout of pneumonia. (Sun) external-link

New York Red Bulls winger Lewis Morgan is disappointed not to have had any contact from Scotland manager Clarke, with the national boss due to announce his latest squad on Tuesday. (Express) external-link

Former Scotland goalkeeper Bryan Gunn expects son Angus to sing the Scottish national anthem with pride at Hampden after the Norwich stopper switched allegiance from England. (Record) external-link

Striker Alfredo Morelos has told Rangers he has not agreed a pre-contract with Sevilla. (Record) external-link

Rangers and Morelos' association "looks like it's coming to an end and that saddens me", says ex-Rangers attacker Brian Laudrup. (Mail via Record external-link )

Former Rangers defender Alan Hutton does not expect winger Ryan Kent to leave Ibrox for Leeds United. (Express) external-link

Hutton's one-time captain at Ibrox, Barry Ferguson, fears Kent and Morelos will leave Rangers for free this summer. (Sun) external-link

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic is "happy" in Glasgow as he and his wife prepare to become parents. (Record) external-link

Former Dundee United, Hearts and Scotland boss Craig Levein believes the Scottish Premiership is probably the "least competitive league in Europe". (Record) external-link