Close menu

Scottish Gossip: Tierney, Rangers, Raskin, Kent, Celtic, Ideguchi, Dundee Utd

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Gossip graphic

Newcastle United are interested in Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney but the Gunners would be looking for between £35m to £40m for the 25-year-old Scotland international. (Caught Offside)external-link

Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin urges teammate Ryan Kent to stay at the club beyond the end of his contract this summer. (Record)external-link

Kent was "the only guy" Raskin knew of at Rangers when the Belgian was a youngster. (Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

Celtic midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi, who is on loan at Avispa Fukuoka, has been ruled out for three months with a broken ankle. (Sun)external-link

Falkirk's on-loan Rangers winger Kai Kennedy initially thought the Bairns had been drawn to face his parent club in the Scottish Cup semi-finals, which would have made him ineligible, before realising he would in fact be up against Inverness Caledonian Thistle.(Record)external-link

Dunfermline manager James McPake reveals he had to re-learn how to walk after his 22nd operation. (Sun)external-link

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin praises the resurgence of goalkeeper Mark Birighitti and explains the club decided not to pursue a move for USA international stopper Bill Hamid. (Record)external-link

Lee Carsley could leave his post as England Under-21 manager after this summer's European Championships and former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard could be considered to replace him. (Mirror)external-link

The back page of the Scottish Daily Express on 150323The back page of the Scottish edition of The Times on 150323The back page of the Courier on 150323
How to follow your Premiership team with the BBC

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport