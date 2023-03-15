Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Angus Gunn is one of three uncapped goalkeepers in the Scotland squad

Former international goalkeeper Rab Douglas expects Angus Gunn to start Scotland's opening Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain this month after the stopper switched allegiance from England. (Courier)

Gunn's club manager at Norwich City, David Wagner, says the keeper deserves the chance to play for Scotland.(Herald)

Left-back Greg Taylor, who has been omitted from the Scotland squad, has been playing with pain in the Celtic team of late. (Record)

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi is Japan's best striker, despite being left out of their latest squad, says former club striker John Hartson.(Sun)

Meanwhile, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says he "started on the factory floor" at Whittlsea Zebras, a team he was unable to save from relegation in 2009. (Scotsman)

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin doubts clubs like Celtic and Rangers would need to worry about a breakaway from the Champions League. (Record)

Former Rangers striker Mark Hateley believes Alfredo Morelos can ensure himself as an Ibrox great if he knocks Celtic out of the Scottish Cup. (Express)

Ex-Rangers defender Arthur Numan questions Morelos' attitude on the pitch. (Record)

A poll suggests most Sevilla fans would be interested in the club signing Morelos this summer. (Sun)

Aberdeen winger Callum Roberts has encountered a set-back in his comeback bid after a hamstring strain in training. (Press and Journal)

Interim manager Barry Robson is thrilled to have former teammate Scott Brown's backing for the Aberdeen job. (Record)

Hibernian and Hearts supporters criticise the decision to move next month's Edinburgh derby to a lunchtime kick-off. (Express)

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin insists captain Ryan Edwards still has a big part to play in the Tangerines' survival bid, despite being dropped in their last game. (Record)

Manager Callum Davidson says if he picked his St Johnstone team based on what he sees in training, Theo Bair would be a sure starter. (Courier)