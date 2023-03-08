Billy Dodds' Inverness beat Livingston in the Scottish Cup last 16

Scottish Cup: Inverness CT v Kilmarnock Venue: Caledonian Stadium, Inverness Date: Friday, 10 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland & BBC iPlayer, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Billy Dodds wants his players to be inspired by the club's past Scottish Cup success as they bid to book their place in the semi-finals.

A spot in the last four is the prize on offer when they welcome Kilmarnock to the Highlands on Friday night.

Caley Thistle won the trophy in 2015, beating Falkirk in the final.

"I want them to really realise what an opportunity we have got here," said Dodds.

"If the players want to be inspired and want to do something in their career that they remember, I think they only have to go maybe 40 steps down the stairs [at the Caledonian Stadium] and have a look at the walls and see what can maybe be there for them.

"Make sure they go and enjoy it, don't heap themselves with pressure whether it is finance, whether it is the opportunity to get to a semi-final, possibly a final.

"You don't want to put that pressure on the boys because I know if they go out there and enjoy it, my group of players, on their day, could get a favourable result."

Despite losing in the fourth round to Championship rivals Queen's Park, Inverness were handed a place in the last 16 after Queen's Park fielded an ineligible player.

They made the most of their reprieve, winning 3-0 at Premiership Livingston.

And Dodds said: "If we can win this game, there are certainly opportunities for a brilliant draw in the semi-final but we have just got to look at this game and make sure we can try and beat Kilmarnock.

"Kilmarnock will think the same, they will be thinking, 'what an opportunity, there is a route here to the final for us as well'."