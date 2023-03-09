Close menu

Paris St-Germain out of Champions League: Time to rip up project?

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments715

Lionel Messi
PSG are no closer to winning the Champions League with Lionel Messi than they were without him

Paris St-Germain's 11th consecutive attempt at winning the Champions League ended in more misery - so is it time for them to "rip it all up" and start again?

Bayern Munich dumped them out in the first knockout round 3-0 on aggregate, with Wednesday's 2-0 win in Germany sealing the victory.

A team with the two most expensive players of all time - Neymar, who was injured for the second leg, and Kylian Mbappe - as well as arguably the greatest player in the history of football, Lionel Messi, failed to score over 180 minutes.

"The Paris St-Germain project was built to win the Champions League and they've been miles off it. It ultimately looks like it's going to be a failure," said former Chelsea playmaker Joe Cole on BT Sport.

Ex-England midfielder Owen Hargreaves said: "They have so many brilliant individuals. It's not a team. It's a shame. They've put so many fabulous players together but if anything, they're going backwards."

PSG manager Christophe Galtier said: "It's a big disappointment. We have to deal with it and accept it.

"I don't know if it's a lesson to be learned, but there's a lot of frustration. If we'd scored first, it would have been different, but we didn't."

Time to shop local?

PSG have spent over £1bn since a Qatari takeover in 2012 and have won eight of the 10 Ligue 1 titles and 12 domestic cups under the new ownership.

But the Champions League was the owners' dream and looks no closer to fruition. After reaching the quarter-final in each of the first four seasons, they have gone out in the last 16 in five of the last seven seasons.

The outlier was the 2020 final they lost to Bayern.

Their squads have frequently been top heavy with superstar attacking talent - but not enough solidity or balance.

Cole said: "They lack an identity. What are they? It's all off the cuff. There doesn't seem to be a plan. They're a scarred team. Over the last four years they've gone out in good positions and it's left a mark on their psyche as a club.

"They've bought some of the best players of the last 20 years. The young French players scattered around Europe could be doing what these lads are doing for a quarter of the cost with an identity the fans connect with."

Kingsley Coman, who scored Bayern's winner in the 2020 final and also in the first leg of this tie, is a Parisian who left PSG on a free transfer in 2014.

Another player to leave PSG for free was Cameroon striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - and he scored Bayern's first goal on Tuesday.

Former Bayern midfielder Hargreaves said: "PSG should rip the whole project up and start from scratch. They have the best young talent pool in all the world from Paris.

"Why are they going to Salzburg or Dortmund or Leicester? They should all be playing for PSG.

"They could win Ligue 1 with those players then sprinkle in one or two superstars."

What now for Messi, Mbappe and Neymar?

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe (centre) is PSG's all-time top goalscorer

Mbappe has been one of the most successful PSG signings, moving from Monaco for £165m in 2017, and becoming the top scorer in their history last weekend with 201 goals in 248 games.

The 2018 World Cup winner is one of the few Parisians in their team but may feel he has to leave to establish himself as one of the game's greats.

"Mbappe has another year on his contract and even if he wants to leave they will not let it happen so he will still be there," said French journalist Julien Laurens.

"He hasn't won the Champions League but he is only 24 so this is not an obsession for him. He said it would be extra special to be the first one to win it for PSG."

One player who is out of contract this summer is Messi. The 35-year-old Argentina captain is thought to be interested in staying but has not signed a new deal yet.

He has won a record seven Ballons d'Or and scored 29 goals in 64 games for PSG since leaving Barcelona two summers ago - but he has failed to be the catalyst for the elusive Champions League crown.

"They are still talking about Messi's contract with the club but tonight he wasn't good enough," said Laurens.

"It isn't his talent that is in question but at his age he is on the counter-attack and Leon Goretzka catches him up from five yards behind. I don't think he is good enough for this level anymore."

Brazil forward Neymar, 31, left Barcelona - where he was in Messi's shadow - for PSG in 2017 for a world-record £200m.

His time with the club has been plagued by injuries, and his season was prematurely ended last week with the news he needed ankle surgery.

"They tried to sell him last year so they will try to do that again," said Laurens.

Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman said on BT Sport: "PSG aren't going to get any better next year.

"Lionel Messi will be a year older, Sergio Ramos likewise. Neymar can't keep fit at the latter end of seasons. Marquinhos is getting on. The big players are going to have to move on."

Time for a managerial change?

Christophe Gaultier
Will Christophe Gaultier lose his job even if PSG win the Ligue 1 title?

Galtier is the sixth appointment of the Qatari regime and, like the other five, has failed to deliver the Champions League.

Two of the previous five - Carlo Ancelotti and Thomas Tuchel - have gone on to win Europe's top trophy after leaving.

Galtier, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino in the summer, is one of only two managers to stop PSG winning the French title in the last decade, when he led Lille to 2021 glory.

They are eight points clear of Marseille at the top, so are likely to add another Ligue 1 trophy to the cabinet.

"The next few days are going to be crucial. I think Galtier will see out the season and hopefully they win the league," said Laurens. "I wouldn't expect him to be here at the start of the next season."

Ex-Everton defender Joleon Lescott said: "Some of the best coaches in world football have gone there and not been able to find a solution.

"Tuchel was the closest but came up short. I don't think there's one issue. There's so many issues, it's not going to be a case of going in and sorting that out and then it's going to be rosy."

Watch on iPlayer bannerWatch on iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

715 comments

  • Comment posted by Jonoridge, today at 00:36

    They're a soulless sports-washing State-owned FFP cheating waste of a club that hurt the French league by removing any form of sporting merit.

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, today at 07:18

      Arch Stanton replied:
      PSG have the same record as Arsenal. Both sit top both 20/3/3 (W/D/L).
      Therefore?

  • Comment posted by Driving_to_test_my_eyesight_since_1953, today at 00:55

    Beating minnows, week in, week out, is no preparation for actual competition. Neymar and his associates, can never really be the best, until they beat the best. Mercenaries have no passion.

    • Reply posted by BeebLicense, today at 01:24

      BeebLicense replied:
      Same logic doesn't apply for city then, who apparently play in the best league in the world competitively wise.

  • Comment posted by kloppite1957, today at 01:45

    Another Messi end to the CL and Neymar hope for next year either!

    • Reply posted by Big Jake, today at 07:47

      Big Jake replied:
      lol ;-)

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 00:47

    PSG lost fair and square. Bayern Munich are a top side and they did a number on them.

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, today at 07:21

      Arch Stanton replied:
      Yep.
      Credit should go to Bayern.
      Had PSG punished the keepers mistake thus levelling it may well have changed the dynamic.

  • Comment posted by Shillings575, today at 00:48

    It's a vanity project.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 04:06

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      It's a sports washing project built on blood money

  • Comment posted by Hope in my Heart, today at 00:43

    Soulless state financed football club - they’re not alone

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 10:13

      Justfacts replied:
      Will United be labelled the same??

  • Comment posted by Zdbdla, today at 00:33

    Yep, well done, let's run another manager out story.

    How about one for under performing pundits and reporters

    • Reply posted by bushmaster80, today at 00:52

      bushmaster80 replied:
      You seem to have a very personal vendetta against Chris Sutton judging by your numerous rabid comments this evening.

      Get help if you’re struggling.

  • Comment posted by jean, today at 01:46

    The BBC questioning wether Conte should be sacked for getting knocked out of the CL.......
    Spurs aren't even an FA or Carabao cup winning team never mind Champions League winning team

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 00:58

    Can't see why Messi wants to play there apart from the cash

    • Reply posted by Loony BoB, today at 01:03

      Loony BoB replied:
      So you can see why he wants to play there, then ;)

  • Comment posted by Dance Men Without Safety Hats, today at 02:16

    The Messi fallacy continues

    • Reply posted by Mad World, today at 07:24

      Mad World replied:
      Messi may well be the GOAT but watching him stroll around and not put a shift in is getting embarrassing.

      The game has evolved and you need all of your players involved when the opposition have the ball. PSG are effectively playing with 10 in defence and that’s where they are getting found out in the CL.

      He’s fast becoming a luxury they can’t afford to have

  • Comment posted by UnitedFan4Life, today at 01:06

    PSG , Man City are the same , trying to buy success

    • Reply posted by Northerner, today at 01:09

      Northerner replied:
      There's no other way to get it

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 00:42

    When I was younger my grandfather said money makes the world go round and my grandmother added that too much money will spoil a good thing. It seems to ring right with me.

    • Reply posted by Derek , today at 04:59

      Derek replied:
      I think even more so these days than in your grandparents' days..

  • Comment posted by RobinHood, today at 02:49

    Money doesn't buy you a team, just expensive players. Something United have also forgot.

    You need to develop homegrown talent, all that money spent on players instead of youth clubs and academies. Your club is a brand so build academies across your city.

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, today at 07:27

      Arch Stanton replied:
      As Utd chase a £115m target.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 00:24

    Never mind - it's only Qatar airways

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 11:35

      margaret replied:
      Maybe so, but Marcus Rashford would be a marvelous addition to the club. His agent certainly thinks so !

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 00:49

    It looks like failure….. no, it is failure of the highest order🤣

    • Reply posted by simmo, today at 05:09

      simmo replied:
      Ajax were superstars in 70s yet took them 20 years to win the CL. Juve were brilliant for ages and they haven't won it for decades . The competition is strong and evwn good tewms like Man utd for decades have only won Euro Cup or CL 3 times.

  • Comment posted by jr7564, today at 01:10

    The closest comparison would possibly be Man City

    • Reply posted by marklaurens, today at 09:19

      marklaurens replied:
      If you compare anyone to PSG it would be Man united.
      Spent a fortune on an incoherent team and keep sacking managers.
      City have produced a fantastic squad that play fantastic football.
      I think you need to have a chat with your footballing mates.

  • Comment posted by Toony, today at 01:39

    If you are playing in a said 'farmers' league domestically....the competition isn't there year in, year out. Pretty much all the leagues better players are picked off by other leagues as well. Champions league latter stages teams probably have come from better domestically leagues competitive speaking.

    • Reply posted by elhaddadi, today at 05:57

      elhaddadi replied:
      That is why England teams have won ucl 10 out of the past 15 right?
      Stop the rubbish of think epl is the strongest league in the world
      2 ucl in the past 10 years is nothing to be proud of

  • Comment posted by ReformationPostTLC, today at 02:12

    Messi is just a glory hunter and it's backfired big time; good riddance.

    • Reply posted by Don, today at 03:05

      Don replied:
      You know something about Messi that all those who voted him FIFA player of the year don't know? Coaches with winning records always say that you need a solid defence to win big. You want Messi as part of the defence?

  • Comment posted by Stu Gotz, today at 01:44

    Great players, poor team. Is anyone shocked? Could be worse could have poor players and a poor team like Spurs. Still Conte should be available soon.

    • Reply posted by you what , today at 03:01

      you what replied:
      And he will love it. Ligue 1 title at a cantor. Endless funds, weak competition...winner

  • Comment posted by Nelly, today at 00:58

    PSG have become like a few clubs, too obsessed with 'big name' forwards, not enough emphasis on the areas that matter if you're going to win the biggest prizes. A solid defence/defensive midfield, is key to any side wanting to win the CL. Bayern and Real both have that, and thus are always in at the sharp end of the competition.

    • Reply posted by disgustedofwells, today at 14:29

      disgustedofwells replied:
      Couldn’t happen to a nicer club!
      They say there’s no “I” in team, but it’s the 4th letter in Paris, 3rd in Saint and 6th in Germain
      But the three biggest “I’s” in the team are Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar when it comes to “I want more money than the other 2” as the agents haggle over their new contracts

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport