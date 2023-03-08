Wigan Athletic are six points adrift of safety at the bottom of the Championship

Wigan Athletic have reported losses of £7.7m for the financial year ending 30 June 2022.

The Latics won the League One title last season after Phoenix 2021 Limited bought the club from administrators in March 2021.

The club said in a statement that the loss was "expected".

"There are many factors that have contributed to the financial loss," chief executive Malachy Brannigan told the club website. external-link

"Significant ones include the gradual return of fans following the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to invest in all aspects of the club from the playing squad and staffing levels, through to the infrastructure of the company's various sites, as well as the rejuvenation of the academy for the medium to long term viability of the club.

"As with a number of clubs that have entered and successfully exited an administration process in recent years, there are a set of management parameters, set by the EFL and agreed to by the new ownership group, that Phoenix 2021 Limited and (owner) Abdulrahman Al Jasmi have to adhere to: the EFL closely monitor this situation on a regular basis and the club has complied with each and every one of these parameters."

The Latics have sacked two managers this season - Leam Richardson in November and his replacement Kolo Toure after only nine games two months later - and are bottom of the Championship with 32 points from 35 games.

