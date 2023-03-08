Last updated on .From the section Irish

'We've let ourselves down, on and off the pitch'

Linfield's sanction for spectator misconduct has been downgraded from a full stadium closure to a £7,500 fine.

The Irish FA banned Blues supporters from attending their Irish Premiership match against Newry City on 18 March.

It came as a result of incidents during their recent defeat by Glentoran at the Oval.

Linfield appealed the decision and the Irish Premiership champions have now been fined by the IFA after the decision was reviewed.

The punishment was handed out by the governing body after a section of the club's fans threw missiles onto the pitch during the 3-0 loss to their Big Two rivals on Tuesday, 14 February.

The game was stopped twice after Glens captain Marcus Kane and goalkeeper Aaron McCarey appeared to be struck by items thrown from the away section.

In the aftermath of the incident on 14 February, Linfield had condemned "the actions of a small number of individuals."

In a statement, the club said: "Their actions do not represent Linfield FC and the vast majority of our loyal supporter network."