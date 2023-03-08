Close menu
Europa League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
SportingSporting Lisbon17:45ArsenalArsenal
Venue: Estádio José Alvalade

Sporting Lisbon v Arsenal: Mikel Arteta coy on Gabriel Jesus return

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus during training with the Gunners
Gabriel Jesus trained with his Arsenal team-mates in London on Wednesday morning

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would not reveal if striker Gabriel Jesus had travelled for the first leg of his side's last-16 Europa League tie against Sporting Lisbon on Thursday.

Brazil forward Jesus, who has not played since December because of a knee injury, trained in London on Wednesday before the squad flew to Portugal.

When asked in Lisbon if the 25-year-old was also there, Arteta remained coy.

"We have brought a few players and you will see on Thursday who is available."

Jesus has returned to full team training since suffering the knee injury at the 2022 World Cup and having surgery on the problem.

The former Manchester City forward has scored five goals and registered six assists in the Premier League for the Gunners.

Arteta says Jesus, who joined league leaders Arsenal last summer, will not be rushed back.

"We will try to make a fair assessment between what he needs and when he is comfortable as well as giving the team a boost that it's going to need in the next few weeks for sure," said the Spaniard.

"Everything is going well, he needs time as well to get himself that confidence and that physical state necessary to compete with a free mind and once he's free to do that, we will throw him in."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 9th March 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal650183515
2PSV Eindhoven64111541113
3Bodø/Glimt6114510-54
4Zürich6105516-113

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fenerbahçe6420137614
2Rennes6330118312
3AEK Larnaca6123710-35
4Dynamo Kyiv6015511-61

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis6510124816
2Roma6312117410
3Ludogorets621389-17
4HJK Helsinki6015213-111

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Union Saint-Gilloise6411117413
2Union Berlin640242212
3Sporting Braga631297210
4Malmö FF6006311-80

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Sociedad6501102815
2Man Utd6501103715
3Sheriff Tiraspol6204410-66
4Omonia Nicosia6006312-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Feyenoord622213948
2FC Midtjylland622212848
3Lazio6222911-28
4SK Sturm Graz6222410-68

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Freiburg64201331014
2Nantes6303611-59
3FK Qarabag62229548
4Olympiakos6024211-92

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ferencvárosi TC631289-110
2Monaco631298110
3Trabzonspor630311929
4Red Star Belgrade6204911-26
View full Europa League tables

