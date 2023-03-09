Last updated on .From the section Football

Charlton Gauvain (centre), came on as a substitute for his first appearance since injuring his ankle in a pre-season game in July

Guernsey FC's recent good form suffered a blip as they lost 2-1 at home to struggling Merstham.

They fell behind to Cameron Lewis-Brown's fifth-minute goal and were 2-0 down 20 minutes later when Aaron Goode smashed in a long-range free-kick.

Guernsey created a number of chances without converting but a good save by Josh Addison kept the islanders in it.

Ross Allen's 78th-minute goal gave the Green Lions hope but they could not find an equaliser.

Allen went close with a late free-kick but they lost for the first time in four games.

Guernsey remain 15th in the Isthmian League South Central table, having won seven of their last 12, while Merstham move up to 17th.

The islanders were given a boost on Wednesday night when they welcomed back influential midfielder Charlton Gauvain.

Gauvain, who came on as a 66th-minute substitute, had not played since suffering an ankle injury in a pre-season friendly in July that needed surgery.