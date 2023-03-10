Last updated on .From the section Watford

Chris Wilder is the 18th full-time boss to work under the Pozzo family since they completed their Watford takeover in 2012

Chris Wilder says he lost track of time in the "whirlwind" of replacing Slaven Bilic as Watford boss.

The former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough manager was appointed 17 minutes after the Croatian's tenure was ended after five months on Tuesday.

Wilder, 55, said he was first approached earlier that afternoon as Watford chiefs lined up their second managerial change of the season.

"It was a quick decision from me," he told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"It's that much of a whirlwind that I've lost days."

He said on Tuesday afternoon he knew "there was a change in the making" and was asked if he would like the opportunity to manage the club until the end of the season on a short-term deal.

"I really didn't need to sit down, discuss and analyse," he added. "I always believed my next appointment would be in the Championship so I've kept a close eye on what's been happening right the way through the season so knew what qualities this football club has got."

Wilder, who was sacked as Boro boss in October with the Teessiders 22nd in the table, takes over a Watford side that are 10th in the table and four points off the play-offs.

Technical director Ben Manga said making Wilder the club's ninth full-time boss since Spaniard Javi Gracia's departure in September 2019 was "the only option available to re-energise" the Hornets with 11 games remaining.

The Hornets have won just one of their past eight Championship games.

Wilder, whose first game in charge will be away against QPR on Saturday, says his job will be to "motivate and structure" the side so they can match their fellow promotion hopefuls for consistency.

"It's a big game for us on Saturday and now every game takes on more importance," he said.

"It's all to play for. It's not a free hit for me and not a free hit for the players.

"The players at the club have to own the situation that they are in at the moment.

"But there is a quarter of the season still to go, so let's give it a right go and take the the handbrake off."