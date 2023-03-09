Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

France captain Wendie Renard said she would not play for her country to preserve her "mental health"

Corinne Diacre has been sacked as manager of the French national team four months before the World Cup.

Diacre, 48, departs after several key players, including captain Wendie Renard, said they would no longer represent their country.

Renard released a statement criticising the French "system" and was joined by team-mates Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Kadidiatou Diani in a boycott.

The FFF announced Diacre's exit external-link and said the situation was "irreversible".

The 2023 Women's World Cup begins in Australia and New Zealand on 20 July.

France are in Group F alongside Brazil, Jamaica and Panama.

