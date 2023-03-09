Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Russell Martin was in charge at Milton Keynes before being appointed Swansea City head coach in August 2021

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin says he will not change his touchline behaviour despite a Football Association (FA) charge.

Martin and Luton assistant Richie Kyle have been charged with "improper behaviour" after being sent off during their Championship game.

Martin, 37, does not expect a touchline ban so will not appeal the charge.

"I don't think it's going to end up in missing a game or anything," said former Scotland defender Martin.

"It is what it is. As long as I don't miss a game I'm fine.

"It really wasn't very much, there didn't need to be red cards at all but I guess something has to be done."

Both clubs have also been charged by the FA which alleges that they both "failed to ensure their benches conducted themselves in an orderly fashion".

"There was no animosity after. We were in the office for 45 minutes after, it was absolutely fine," said Martin.

"It really didn't need to happen and it was frustrating that it did.

"A red card for both, I'm not convinced it was necessary, especially when you have to be escorted across the pitch. My Mum texted me asking 'are you alright?'.

"The fans were incredible how they were with me walking off."

The latest punishment comes after Martin received a yellow card at Sheffield United in February and he admits it can be hard to curb frustrations pitch side.

"When you really care there's a fine line. I think we're [the managers] pretty good on the whole.

"I think we conduct ourselves in a fairly good manner, but we do care.

"We're not angels, I understand why everyone ends up going the same way, being angry at decisions and being aggressive.

"You just want communication and a bit of clarity. Being a ref or a fourth official is such a tough job.

"It's something I need to work on but I don't think we're anywhere near as bad as some.

"I don't think we have anything to change but we will learn from Saturday [Luton game]".

Swansea next host third placed Middlesbrough and will be without midfielder Joe Allen, who has a muscular injury.

"Joe will miss the next couple of games probably. It's a disappointing one for us," Martin added.

"Apart from him, and the keepers that are out, everyone's in a good place".