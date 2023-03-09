The Wast Hills training complex at Kings Norton, on the south side of Birmingham, was set up by Karren Brady in the mid-1990s in her time as Blues MD

Birmingham City may be forced to move from their training ground at Wast Hills following the extensive damage to buildings caused by last week's fire.

Wasps' training ground at Henley-in-Arden is one possible destination for the Championship club.

"We're looking at different options. We can't use the buildings until at least the end of the season," Blues head coach John Eustace told BBC Radio WM.

Blues are still able to at least use the training ground pitches.

But, since the fire, in the early hours of Friday morning, they have been having to use the facilities next door owned by The Hayes Sports Group, which is the training ground of non-league neighbours Alvechurch.

"We've been very fortunate to use Hayes just up the road. They've been a Godsend and really helped us out," said Eustace.

"It's not the normal prep for a game. But the attitude of the staff and players to just get on with it has been great. And at least we've been able to use the training pitches.

"There has been a significant amount of damage, which has meant the buildings cannot be used. But we've had setbacks throughout the season - and this is just another problem that we deal with."

Wasps' training ground is one of a number of temporary sites Birmingham City are considering

A club spokesman confirmed: "In terms of Wasps, it would be fair to say it is one of a few sites under consideration."

On the plus side, Eustace is getting something closer to a full squad to choose from for Saturday's home clash with fellow strugglers Rotherham United.

Midfielder Gary Gardner is "still three weeks away", while club captain Troy Deeney "will be after the international break" - and on-loan Krystian Bielik will again be missing on Saturday.

Blues currently stand 19th in the Championship table, seven points clear of trouble - a point behind Saturday's visitors Rotherham.

But they have been charged by the English Football League with alleged rule breaches as a result of an investigation into this season's takeover bid.

Club chairman Wenqing Zhao issued an "open communication" external-link to supporters on Monday "in response to an open letter received on behalf of a number of Birmingham City supporter groups".

He said that talks over a proposed investment deal, including an initial 21.64 per cent shareholding, were going through the due diligence process and that it would be "wrong to place any time frames on such a process".

