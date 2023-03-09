Last updated on .From the section Preston

Ryan Lowe led both Bury and Plymouth Argyle to promotion from League Two

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe says the club is "over-achieving" as they sit 12th in the Championship.

North End are currently eight points off the play-off places but 15 points clear of the bottom three, with 11 matches to play.

This is their eighth consecutive season in the second tier and they have finished between seventh and 14th in each of the previous seven.

"We are over-achieving, but I want to over-achieve," said Lowe.

He told BBC Radio Lancashire: "Everywhere we've been - Bury, Plymouth Argyle, we've over-achieved and we're doing the same now."

Preston are one of only five clubs in the Championship to have never played Premier League football.

This season, they sit mid-table despite having lost the second most home games - eight - and having only scored 30 goals in 35 games, the second fewest in the division.

Lowe has been in charge at Deepdale since December 2021, when he took over from Frankie McAvoy, and Preston have won 22 of the 60 league games for which he has been in charge.

"Everyone wants to be in a better position whether it's over-achieving or not and you have to keep doing what you think is best," said Lowe.

"This football club always over-achieves and we have got to continue to do that."