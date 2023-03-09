Close menu

Jersey Bulls unveils plans for women's team for 2023-24 season

Jersey celebrate winning the 2022 Muratti
Jersey have won 15 of the past 16 Women's Muratti matches against Guernsey

Jersey Bulls hope to establish a women's team in time for the start of the 2023-24 season.

The club, which has had a men's team in the Combined Counties League since its formation in 2019, also has a men's Under 23's side that play cup matches.

The club says it needs sponsors to help fund the chance for local players to compete off the island.

There is currently a four-team women's league in Jersey with the island's FA also having a representative side.

"The new team aims to provide opportunities for women in Jersey to play football at a higher level, and to help grow women's football on the island," a club statement read.

"Jersey Bulls FC believes that by investing in women's football, it can help to create a more inclusive and diverse sporting community.

"Jersey Bulls FC is committed to creating a sustainable and successful women's football team, but unfortunately this will not be possible unless we are able to raise enough sponsorship money."

