Last updated on .From the section European Football

Paul Pogba made his first appearance in more than 10 months for Juventus against Torino on 28 February

Paul Pogba has been dropped for Juventus' Europa League tie with Freiburg for disciplinary reasons.

It is understood the France midfielder, 29, was late for a team meeting on Wednesday and Juve coach Max Allegri opted not to name him in his squad for Thursday's first leg in Turin.

It is the latest setback for Pogba since rejoining the Serie A club from Manchester United last summer.

He only played the first game of his second spell with Juve on 28 February.

Pogba's previous appearance was for United in April 2022, when he suffered a calf injury in a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool which ruled him out for the remainder of last season.

The midfielder then suffered a knee injury in pre-season but initially opted not to get an operation, fearing it would rule him out of the World Cup.

But he was later deemed to need surgery anyway and, although he returned to the squad in January, he suffered another muscular problem that delayed his return to action further.

Pogba came off the bench in a 4-2 win over derby rivals Torino before making his second substitute appearance in Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Roma.