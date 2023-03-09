Last updated on .From the section Scottish

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster believes the "mad" nature of Scotland's game can help reach the Scottish Premiership's annual distributable income target of £50m by 2029.

The Scottish FA, SPFL and SWPL announced on Wednesday the establishment of Scottish Football Marketing, which "was one of the key pillars" in the SPFL's strategic review approved last year.

They hope the "centralised commercial hub" will "revolutionise the promotion and marketing" of Scottish football.

Hibernian owner Ron Gordon, who died last month, played an integral role in ensuring the review took place.

Both Doncaster and SFA counterpart Ian Maxwell feel the unique appeal of Scotland's game will be a key selling point.

"It's mad," Doncaster said. "It's passion, it's drama, it's excitement - at every turn there are stories. I think by working together we can tell those stories more effectively and engage with younger audiences."

"It's definitely mad," Maxwell added. "It's consumed at a level that's unrivalled anywhere across Europe. It's about engaging in the right way and driving things positively, as well as using that reach we have to make the most for the clubs."

Doncaster and Maxwell were also asked about the ongoing issue of pyrotechnics in Scottish football, with a number of clubs releasing statements in recent weeks following incidents.

Police Scotland have also highlighted the need for clubs to remind fans that bringing pyrotechnics inside grounds is a criminal offence.

"There is a piece of work that does need to be looked at in terms of behaviour at games," Doncaster said. "But today is very much about Scottish football working together for the commercial benefit of everyone within it."