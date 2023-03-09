Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Pedro Martinez Losa's Scotland are set to face Australia and Costa Rica next month

Scotland will return to action next month as Pedro Martinez Losa's side are set for a friendly double-header.

The Scots will face 2023 Women's World Cup hosts Australia at Plough Lane in London on 7 April before hosting Costa Rica at Hampden four days later.

Both games will serve as preparation for the Women's Nations League, which is scheduled to start in September.

"Facing two teams of this calibre will provide a good test for the squad," Scotland head coach Martinez Losa said.

"Playing against Australia is a fantastic opportunity. They'll be looking to go into those games positively and we'll be prepared for that. Costa Rica will be a very different challenge for us - they have some top players from across Europe and beyond.

"We are looking to build on the recent wins against Panama and Philippines as well as the positive aspects of our performances against Venezuela, Iceland and Wales.

"The matches will provide more opportunities for the players while continuing to build the team that we want to become."