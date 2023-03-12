Last updated on .From the section European Football

Erling Haaland has 28 total goals in the Champions League since making his first appearance in 2019

There was a rare sight for Manchester City in Germany last month as striker Erling Haaland failed to score in the Champions League against RB Leipzig.

The Norwegian star has netted five goals in seven games in the competition since joining City in the summer and has taken his season tally to 28.

Having only made his debut in Europe's premier competition in September 2019, the Norwegian is already ranked just outside the all-time top 40 scorers.

He sits alongside Hernan Crespo, Mario Mandzukic and Edin Dzeko among others on 28 goals, but who has registered a higher tally?

You've got seven minutes.