Midfielder Lewis O'Brien was set to join Blackburn on loan for the rest of the season

Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien is in talks over a loan move to Major League Soccer side DC United.

O'Brien was left in limbo in January when a loan move to Blackburn was not completed on transfer deadline day.

With Steve Cooper's Premier League squad already full, the 24-year-old faced the possibility of not being able to play until the summer.

However, DC United - managed by former England striker Wayne Rooney - have offered an escape route.

The EFL rejected Blackburn's appeal against their decision not to ratify the temporary signing of O'Brien after the Championship side did not send over all the required paperwork in time.

Director of football Gregg Broughton said there were "internal and external" reasons for the late submission.

The outcome left O'Brien unable to play for the remainder of the season after Forest did not name him in their 25-man Premier League squad for the second half of the campaign.

O'Brien said on Twitter he was "absolutely gutted about the decision".

He joined Forest from Huddersfield last summer and scored once in 17 appearances for Cooper's side.