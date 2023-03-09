Last updated on .From the section European Football

Juventus have not won a major European trophy since lifting the Champions League in 1996

Juventus established a narrow Europa League first-leg advantage over Freiburg without Paul Pogba who was dropped for disciplinary reasons.

It is understood the French midfielder was late for a team meeting and Juve coach Max Allegri opted not to include him for the last-16 match in Turin.

Angel di Maria, a World Cup winner with Argentina in 2022, scored the only goal of the game for the Italians.

The return leg in Germany takes place next Thursday (17:45 GMT).

Meanwhile, Roma also took a step towards the quarter-finals after beating Real Sociedad 2-0 in the Italian capital.

Jose Mourinho's side, who won the Europa Conference League last season, scored an early goal from a counter-attack by Stephan El Shaarawy.

Marash Kumbulla's late header wrapped up victory after Sociedad's Mikel Merino had missed a golden opportunity to equalise.

The second leg in Spain is also next Thursday (20:00).

Roma have never won the Europa League