League One
Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday19:45BoltonBolton Wanderers
Venue: Hillsborough, England

Sheffield Wednesday v Bolton Wanderers

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

Formation 3-5-2

  • 25Dawson
  • 2Palmer
  • 44Flint
  • 15Famewo
  • 32Hunt
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 4Vaulks
  • 10Bannan
  • 33James
  • 11Windass
  • 9Gregory

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 8Adeniran
  • 18Johnson
  • 19Bakinson
  • 24Smith
  • 31Stockdale
  • 37Alimi-Adetoro

Bolton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 19Trafford
  • 2Jones
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 18Toal
  • 21Bradley
  • 8Sheehan
  • 22Dempsey
  • 3John
  • 20Lee
  • 10Charles
  • 29Adeboyejo

Substitutes

  • 11N'Lundulu
  • 16Morley
  • 17Shoretire
  • 24Kachunga
  • 27Williams
  • 28Mbete
  • 35Jerome
Referee:
Sam Purkiss

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed34238361223977
2Plymouth36228663412274
3Ipswich362012470313972
4Barnsley34206855292666
5Derby361810859352464
6Bolton371891051302163
7Wycombe361861250341660
8Peterborough361831560471357
9Shrewsbury36167134739855
10Portsmouth361412104942754
11Exeter351210134745246
12Charlton361112135048245
13Lincoln City3591883335-245
14Bristol Rovers36129155058-845
15Port Vale36128163650-1444
16Fleetwood361013133738-143
17Cheltenham36117182946-1740
18Burton35108174468-2438
19Oxford Utd3699183848-1036
20Accrington35811163055-2535
21MK Dons3696213254-2233
22Morecambe37712183661-2533
23Cambridge3686222757-3030
24Forest Green3658232869-4123
View full League One table

