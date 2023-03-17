Sheffield Wednesday v Bolton Wanderers

Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday19:45BoltonBolton Wanderers
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
Formation 3-5-2
- 25Dawson
- 2Palmer
- 44Flint
- 15Famewo
- 32Hunt
- 17Dele-Bashiru
- 4Vaulks
- 10Bannan
- 33James
- 11Windass
- 9Gregory
Substitutes
- 3Brown
- 8Adeniran
- 18Johnson
- 19Bakinson
- 24Smith
- 31Stockdale
- 37Alimi-Adetoro
Bolton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 19Trafford
- 2Jones
- 5Almeida Santos
- 18Toal
- 21Bradley
- 8Sheehan
- 22Dempsey
- 3John
- 20Lee
- 10Charles
- 29Adeboyejo
Substitutes
- 11N'Lundulu
- 16Morley
- 17Shoretire
- 24Kachunga
- 27Williams
- 28Mbete
- 35Jerome
- Referee:
- Sam Purkiss
Match report will appear here.