Liam Manning was in charge at Belgian club Lommel before moving to Stadium MK in August 2021

Oxford United have appointed former Milton Keynes Dons boss Liam Manning as their new head coach.

The 37-year-old takes over from Karl Robinson, who was sacked last month following an eight-game winless run.

The U's have picked up one point since beating Ipswich on 21 January leaving them three points above the League One relegation zone in 18th place.

Manning led the Dons to a third-placed finish in League One in his first season at Stadium MK.

The club lost to Wycombe Wanderers in the 2022 play-off semi-finals but were 23rd in League One after a run of one of 11 league games when Manning was sacked by the Dons last December.

Chairman Grant Ferguson told the club website: external-link "Liam has a fantastic reputation as a coach and for helping to develop young players.

"His sides play with a sense of identity and purpose and play attacking football and that is something that Oxford United have always tried to do.

"We had an outstanding list of candidates and as promised we went through a rigorous recruitment process but Liam was our unanimous choice."

Oxford, who have not disclosed the length of Manning's contract, said he would take up the role on Monday, with Craig Short taking charge for Saturday's home game with Derby County.

Short will remain as part of Manning's coaching staff, as well as Leon Blackmore-Such and Wayne Brown, while Chris Hogg will join the U's as assistant manager.

"I thank the board for showing faith in me and I want to repay that, first of all by ensuring the team pull away from any immediate danger and then by being part of a very exciting period in the club's history," said Manning.

"Oxford has amazing fans home and away, there are big plans for the future of the club and I can't wait to get started."

Analysis: Manning must 'arrest alarming slide'

Jerome Sale, BBC Radio Oxford sports editor

High risk. High reward. I have heard those four words spoken about Liam Manning a lot since it became apparent he would be getting the Oxford job.

Many say it sums up the style of football he insisted on while he was MK Dons manager, but it is also said of the appointment itself.

Despite pressure to act swiftly, Oxford have been determined to run a thorough recruitment process since sacking Karl Robinson and Manning has swept the competition aside.

The club will be hoping that in a year's time he is leading them towards their goal of reaching the Championship, but in the here and now Manning has to quickly arrest an alarming slide - the momentum of which is taking Oxford in quite the opposite direction.