Crystal Palace Women's manager Dean Davenport is one of three members of staff to have been suspended pending an investigation.

It is understood an investigation into the trio's conduct is ongoing after a complaint was raised.

First-team coach Mike Lowne was listed as head coach for Sunday's 1-0 Championship win at Sheffield United.

Palace confirmed the suspension and investigation, adding: "We can't comment further while it is ongoing."

Davenport has been involved with Palace for 19 years, with 10 as manager. The club are currently lying sixth in the second tier.