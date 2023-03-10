Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Ali Ajese joined Sunderland from West Ham in 2022

Sunderland defender Aji Alese has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign after suffering a thigh injury.

The 22-year-old limped off at half-time in Saturday's 5-1 home defeat by Stoke and scans have confirmed will not play again until next season.

Manager Tony Mowbray is already without Ross Stewart and Corry Evans for for the rest of 2022-23, while Elliot Embleton is another long-term casualty.

Alese has started 17 league games for the Black Cats, scoring once.