Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Jay Lynch left Rochdale and joined Fleetwood at the start of the season

Fleetwood goalkeeper Jay Lynch has signed a new contract with the club until the summer of 2025.

The ex-Manchester United youth player, 29, joined Fleetwood on a two-year deal after leaving Rochdale last summer.

Lynch kept four successive clean sheets during February, helping the side climb nine points clear of the League One relegation zone.

He has started 39 games in all competitions, including all 35 league matches, for the club this season.