Mansfield's home match against Leyton Orient in League Two is the first game in the English Football League to be postponed because of snow this weekend

Mansfield Town's League Two game against leaders Leyton Orient on Saturday has been postponed because of snow.

A pitch inspection on Friday morning found the ground at One Call Stadium to be unplayable, despite it being covered for the past six days.

The Stags said they called for an early inspection "to maximise the advance notice for both sets of supporters".

Mansfield are eighth in the table, one point outside the play-off spots.

Orient are 11 points clear at the top and on a seven-game unbeaten run.

