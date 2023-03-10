Last updated on .From the section Dag and Red

Dagenham & Redbridge have appointed Ben Strevens as their new manager.

The former striker, 42, won promotion to the Football League in 2006-07 as a player with the Daggers, for whom he scored 35 goals in 125 appearances.

The National League club parted company with Daryl McMahon on 24 February, after two wins in nine games.

"It was immediately clear [Ben] has the right mix of passion and skillset," executive chairman Peter Freund told the club website external-link .

The Daggers, who entertain Oldham Athletic on 18 March, are 11th in the National League, six points outside the play-offs.

"After a thorough search conducted over the past two weeks, I am delighted that one of our own has come back to coach the club," Freund added.

Edgware-born Strevens took over as manager of Eastleigh, who currently occupy the final National League play-off spot, in October 2018.

The former Brentford and Wycombe Wanderers player won 61 of 154 games with Eastleigh but departed in January 2021 after a run of three consecutive defeats.