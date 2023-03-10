Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Gareth Taylor's Manchester City are in good form, winning their past five away WSL matches

Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor has said talks over a new contract are "dragging more than I'd like".

Taylor's deal with the Women's Super League title chasers expires at the end of the season.

The 50-year-old, who took charge of City in 2020, said discussions have been taking place since May with no resolution.

"Hopefully I should know more soon," Taylor said.

Speaking at Friday's media conference before City's WSL meeting with Brighton on Sunday, he said: "We've had discussions since last May. They have been dragging more than I'd like but it has to be right for the club and for me.

"I love working here. This club has played a big part in my development as a coach, and before that as a player.

"We are in a good place. I am excited about this group of players. Hopefully I'll have some positive news soon."

Taylor, who won the FA Cup in 2020 and League Cup in 2022 with City, was under pressure at the start of this season after they lost their first two WSL games and were beaten by Real Madrid in Champions League qualifying.

However, City have not lost a game inside 90 minutes since September and are in the WSL title race, having won 10 and drawn two of their past 12 matches.

City trail leaders Manchester United by three points going into Sunday's fixtures.