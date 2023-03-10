Rangers: Kemar Roofe & Tom Lawrence injuries mean season over
Last updated on .From the section Rangers
Rangers striker Kemar Roofe will miss the rest of the season following minor surgery on a hip problem.
Roofe, 30, will be fit to return for the start of pre-season.
Midfielder Tom Lawrence, 29, who has not featured since August, will not play again this campaign after an operation on an Achilles problem.
"The decision was taken that, with a short amount of league games left, it is better to get the boys ready for a new campaign," said boss Michael Beale.
"They will be important players for us, come pre-season, for sure."
- Visit our Rangers page for all the latest news, analysis and fan views
- You can now get Rangers news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out more
- Our coverage of Rangers is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Rangers - go straight to all the best content