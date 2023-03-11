Last updated on .From the section Football

Paul Wotton's side have played two more games than league leaders Weston-super-Mare

Truro City boss Paul Wotton has criticised his team's attitude after their 2-1 loss at Merthyr Town.

Tyler Harvey's goal early in the second half had cancelled out Ricardo Rees' 36th-minute opener for the Welsh side.

Frazer Thomas' winner with 20 minutes left saw second-placed Truro's gap to Southern Premier League South leaders Weston-super-Mare grow to six points.

"First half I thought we were as bad as we've been all season," Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall after the loss.

"The disappointing thing for me was a severe lack of desire and energy and will to win.

"It's very alien for our football club, so I was very disappointed with that.

"Second half we had a bit of a go, but overall a very disappointing day for us."

Wotton added: "We go into every game expecting to win it, but we're not a good enough football team to turn up and play without desire and attitude and a will to win and and work rate.

"If we don't do that we get beaten, and that's exactly what happened today."