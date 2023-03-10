Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Alcaraz has scored two goals in five appearances since transferring to Southampton from Racing Club in January

Southampton's Carlos Alcaraz has been "feeling guilting" about injuring himself celebrating his goal against Leicester, said boss Ruben Selles.

The Argentine midfielder is a doubt for Southampton's visit to Manchester United on Sunday after damaging his knee while sliding after his goal.

The 1-0 victory lifted Saints off the bottom of the Premier League for the first time since November.

"It was the emotion of the moment," Selles said of the 20-year-old.

Alcaraz had to be replaced early in the second half of the United game after being unable to run off the injury.

Spaniard Selles added: "You know they are young players and they need to learn those situations.

"He has been feeling a little bit guilty, but let's see if he can make it or not [to the Manchester United game]."

"If he is not fit for the game, he will for the midweek game against Brentford.

"I say many times, we are learning together and that is learning for him."

Southampton have seen an upturn in results since Selles replaced the sacked Nathan Jones last month, winning two out of three of their Premier Leagues games including a surprise 1-0 victory over Chelsea.

Southampton are 19th in the Premier League with only two points separating them from safety.