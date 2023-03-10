The FA Vase is contested by non-league teams in the English ninth and 10th tiers

Corsham Town are relishing in the biggest match in the club's history as they prepare for an FA Vase quarter-final tie against Peacehaven and Telscombe.

The Wiltshire club play in the Hellenic League, in the ninth tier of English football.

The FA Vase is contested by teams from the English ninth tier down, with the final played at Wembley.

Corsham travel to the Sussex-based team for the match on Saturday.

"[We're] two games away from Wembley so it doesn't get more exciting for Corsham Town, [it's] something I'm really proud of this season," Corsham manager Kieran Baggs told BBC Points West.

"I didn't think you could get more exciting than the last round against Brixton but to get a quarter-final for a club of our stature and reputation is huge.

"It's something that I know all the fans will be really looking forward to and I hope they travel down in their numbers - I know it's a long way."

As well as their FA Vase run, they are also fifth in their league table and still in the hunt for promotion to the Southern League this campaign.

"We've come on leaps and bounds over the last couple of seasons and improved massively off and on the pitch. To be two games away from Wembley for Corsham Town sounds crazy to think about but now we're here we're going to give it a good go," Baggs said.

Newport Pagnell Town are the FA Vase defending champions and are also in action this weekend in the quarter-finals.

Baggs said regardless of the result, his team already have much to be proud of.

"I know it's probably going to be one of the toughest games you could possibly imagine, but if you can get through you've got a semi-final and then if you get to walk out at Wembley, that's pretty much football completed for our level," Baggs continued.

"It's just a free hit for us. If we can get through this the story continues, the dream continues and if we don't it's been such a remarkable achievement so far that I think we can be really proud whichever way it goes."