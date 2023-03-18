Close menu
Championship
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough15:00PrestonPreston North End
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Preston North End

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley372411274294583
2Sheff Utd37217958332570
3Middlesbrough371971165422364
4Luton371712845341163
5Blackburn37194144342161
6Millwall37179114839960
7Norwich371681352411156
8West Brom371510124739855
9Coventry371412114336754
10Watford371412114439554
11Preston371411123439-553
12Sunderland371410135245752
13Bristol City371212134544148
14Stoke37138164845347
15Hull371210154252-1046
16Reading37135193957-1844
17Swansea371110164957-843
18Birmingham37119174150-942
19QPR37119173858-2042
20Rotherham37913154151-1040
21Cardiff37109182841-1339
22Blackpool37811183954-1535
23Huddersfield3789203153-2233
24Wigan37712183258-2633
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport