Bristol Rovers v Portsmouth

Bristol RoversBristol Rovers15:00PortsmouthPortsmouth
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sheff Wed
|35
|23
|9
|3
|62
|23
|39
|78
|2
|Plymouth
|36
|22
|8
|6
|63
|41
|22
|74
|3
|Ipswich
|36
|20
|12
|4
|70
|31
|39
|72
|4
|Barnsley
|34
|20
|6
|8
|55
|29
|26
|66
|5
|Derby
|36
|18
|10
|8
|59
|35
|24
|64
|6
|Bolton
|38
|18
|10
|10
|52
|31
|21
|64
|7
|Wycombe
|36
|18
|6
|12
|50
|34
|16
|60
|8
|Peterborough
|37
|19
|3
|15
|61
|47
|14
|60
|9
|Shrewsbury
|36
|16
|7
|13
|47
|39
|8
|55
|10
|Portsmouth
|36
|14
|12
|10
|49
|42
|7
|54
|11
|Exeter
|35
|12
|10
|13
|47
|45
|2
|46
|12
|Charlton
|36
|11
|12
|13
|50
|48
|2
|45
|13
|Lincoln City
|36
|9
|18
|9
|33
|36
|-3
|45
|14
|Bristol Rovers
|36
|12
|9
|15
|50
|58
|-8
|45
|15
|Port Vale
|36
|12
|8
|16
|36
|50
|-14
|44
|16
|Fleetwood
|36
|10
|13
|13
|37
|38
|-1
|43
|17
|Cheltenham
|36
|11
|7
|18
|29
|46
|-17
|40
|18
|Burton
|35
|10
|8
|17
|44
|68
|-24
|38
|19
|Oxford Utd
|36
|9
|9
|18
|38
|48
|-10
|36
|20
|Accrington
|35
|8
|11
|16
|30
|55
|-25
|35
|21
|MK Dons
|36
|9
|6
|21
|32
|54
|-22
|33
|22
|Morecambe
|37
|7
|12
|18
|36
|61
|-25
|33
|23
|Cambridge
|36
|8
|6
|22
|27
|57
|-30
|30
|24
|Forest Green
|36
|5
|8
|23
|28
|69
|-41
|23
