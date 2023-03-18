Close menu
League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town15:00BarrowBarrow
Venue: EnviroVent Stadium

Harrogate Town v Barrow

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient35219546222472
2Stevenage35199750311966
3Carlisle351810758352364
4Northampton361712749331663
5Stockport361781149311859
6Bradford361611943311259
7Salford361681254411356
8Mansfield341671154441055
9Sutton United371510124040055
10Barrow36157143841-352
11Swindon351311114538750
12Doncaster35155153846-850
13Tranmere36139143535048
14Walsall351015103632445
15Grimsby34129133741-445
16Wimbledon361013133842-443
17Crewe35915113344-1142
18Newport36913143542-740
19Gillingham35911152337-1438
20Colchester3698193143-1235
21Harrogate36811174154-1335
22Hartlepool37712183964-2533
23Crawley3478193758-2129
24Rochdale3667232953-2425
