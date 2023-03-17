Close menu
League Two
TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00NewportNewport County
Venue: Prenton Park

Tranmere Rovers v Newport County

Match report will appear here.

Saturday 18th March 2023

  • TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00NewportNewport County
  • BradfordBradford City13:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • WimbledonAFC Wimbledon15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00StevenageStevenage
  • HarrogateHarrogate Town15:00BarrowBarrow
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00ColchesterColchester United
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • RochdaleRochdale15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • SalfordSalford City15:00DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
  • StockportStockport County15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • WalsallWalsall15:00GillinghamGillingham

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient35219546222472
2Stevenage35199750311966
3Carlisle351810758352364
4Northampton361712749331663
5Stockport361781149311859
6Bradford351611843301359
7Salford361681254411356
8Mansfield341671154441055
9Sutton United371510124040055
10Barrow36157143841-352
11Swindon351311114538750
12Doncaster35155153846-850
13Tranmere36139143535048
14Walsall351015103632445
15Grimsby34129133741-445
16Wimbledon361013133842-443
17Crewe35915113344-1142
18Newport36913143542-740
19Gillingham35911152337-1438
20Colchester3698193143-1235
21Harrogate36811174154-1335
22Hartlepool36612183864-2630
23Crawley3478193758-2129
24Rochdale3667232953-2425
